VALDOSTA — Valwood School welcomed more than 170 veterans for the 14th annual middle school Veterans Day program.
Vallye Blanton, teacher and coordinator, said, “This event began over 15 years ago when my eighth grade class wrote letters to World War II veterans. Mr. McGowen came to thank my class for their letters, and we wanted to be able to do more to celebrate veterans.”
She said the program began with only 50 veterans in attendance and a few performances by middle school students. Now, 15 years later students perform speeches, skits and songs for over 200 veterans and their families to show appreciation.
The middle school performed cherished songs to honor Veterans and highlight the importance of their service to the U.S. armed forces.
Students performed songs celebrating each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. Veterans stood proudly across the room as the students performed their beloved songs.
Blanton said, “Each veteran that attends every year is personally invited by Valwood students or faculty members. They receive a special letter notifying them of attendance.”
Students from the lower and upper school also participate as greeters, escorts and talent for the program.
John Davis, Valwood headmaster, closed the program by presenting Blanton with a bouquet of flowers for her dedication in organizing and directing the program each year.
Davis addressed veterans in the audience, “Saying thank you is never enough, but we hope that this program shows how much we appreciate each of you for the many sacrifices you and your family have made.”
“Your sacrifices have made it possible for our students to do what they did here today. Thank you.”
Blanton said she looks forward to planning next year's program and is always grateful to have students who want to celebrate those who have served the country.
