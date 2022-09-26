HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (4-1) found themselves on the wrong end of the stick against the North Florida Christian Eagles (5-0), losing 51-10.
It was a tough pill to swallow for the Valiants, who were without their leading rusher in sophomore running back Triston White. Without White, Valwood struggled to get much of anything going on offense as the Eagles raced out to a 44-8 halftime lead.
Head coach Justin Henderson had high praise for the Eagles following the game.
“We saw this coming, not the loss, but we knew how good they were,” Henderson said. “If they don’t win state, I’m going to be shocked. That’s as good as a North Florida team I’ve ever seen ever. I’ve been coaching against them for ten years now, so there you go.”
The Eagles wasted little time getting on the board, forcing a quick three and out and punching it in on an 11-yard touchdown run from wide receiver Traylon Ray.
Another three and out by Valwood turned into another touchdown for North Florida Christian. This time, the Eagles dialed up some trickery as running back Leon Washington threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ray to go up 14-0.
Valwood’s defense finally got the Valiants on the board. A sack by senior defensive end Worth Kimbro forced a punt, and the ensuing snap went flying out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Valiants again made a big play on defense in the form of an interception by senior free safety and wide receiver Hayes Perry. However, Valwood suffered a similar fate to the Eagles, with a high snap on their punt following a three and out resulting in a safety.
The Eagles took advantage of the free possession on their next drive as quarterback JP Pickles hit Washington for a 51-yard touchdown pass to go up 23-2.
Valwood quickly answered, though. Junior quarterback Kyle Beath found senior wide receiver Eli Pay wide open down the field, with Pay leaving everyone in the dust for a 75-yard touchdown catch. However, the Valiants’ two-point conversion was stuffed, leaving the score at 23-8.
The Valiants got no closer the rest of the game.
The Eagles responded with another touchdown, this time on a 31-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Ray Daly.
A promising drive by junior quarterback Brooks Best ended in disaster. The Eagles picked off Best and returned it for a house call to go up 37-8.
Washington tacked on another touchdown in the waning moments of the first half on a three-yard touchdown catch as the Eagles took a 44-8 lead.
For good measure, the Eagles wrapped the win up with a bow as Ray sprinted down the sidelines for a 54-yard touchdown catch.
The Valiants tacked on another two points in the form of a safety late in the fourth quarter, but it was a night to forget for Valwood.
Despite the disappointing performance, Henderson admired his team’s fight in the second half.
“There was some licks passed, and a lot of them went to the guys in white, so that to me, that was it,” Henderson said. “We were fighting as hard as we could, they were just a good, good team right there.”
In White’s absence, sophomore running back Mills Moorman and freshman running back Wilkin Moritz were featured in the backfield throughout the game. Though the Valiants had trouble establishing the run game, Henderson believes this game helped establish depth at the position.
“I think that we’ve got three or four guys that can do it,” Henderson said. “We’ve established some depth at the running back position.”
UP NEXT
Valwood: Travels to Chula to face the Tiftarea Academy Panthers (0-5) Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
