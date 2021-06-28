HAHIRA — Valwood School’s lower and middle school Odyssey of the Mind teams had another strong showing at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in Orlando, Fla.
More than 200 teams from around the world participated in this year’s World Finals. Each team performed and were judged in three categories: long term, style and spontaneous, school officials said in a statement.
The Valwood Middle School Odyssey of the Mind team of Louden Castor (seventh grade), Annabel Musgrove (seventh grade), Annabella Paulk (eighth grade), Jaxson Routsong (eighth grade) and Coach Kerri Routsong placed sixth in Division II, Problem 3 Classics – "Omer and the Beanstalk," which was sponsored by Arm & Hammer Baking Soda.
"The team worked tirelessly for two weeks after the Georgia State competition, where they placed first, improving their set and performance. All of their hard work came to fruition with a sixth-place finish and recognition during the awards ceremony," school officials said.
The lower-school Odyssey of the Mind team of Emma Davis (third grade), Drew DeMersseman (third grade), Ella Newsome (third grade), Zachary Routsong (fourth grade) and Camille Vandemark (fourth grade) and Coach Kerri Routsong performed in Division I, Problem 5 Superhero Socks: A Cliffhanger Beginning.
"The judges loved their performance and perseverance," school officials said.
"Both teams represented not only Valwood School, but also the cities of Valdosta and Hahira well, receiving many compliments on their creativity and problem-solving skills."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.