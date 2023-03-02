HAHIRA — Valwood upper school students recently competed at the region Science Olympiad tournament at Georgia Southern University.
Overall, Valwood placed second out of 12 teams, both public and private from all over the state of Georgia, school officials said in a statement.
As region runners-up, Valwood received an invitation to the state tournament, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at Georgia Tech.
Medalists include: WiFi Lab, first place, Oscar Shute and Jed Respess; Experimental Design, first place, Wesley Clark, Oscar Shute and Jed Respess; Scrambler, first place, Hayes Griffin and Oscar Shute; It’s About Time, second place, Sienna Persaud and Sophie Keen; Dynamic Planet, second place, Bennett Alvarado and Pearce Persaud; Cell Biology, third place, Wesley Clark and Sophie Keen; Remote Sensing, third place, Sienna Persaud and Annabella Paulk; Astronomy, third place, Jed Respess and Tyler Sadler; Detector Building, third place, Hailey Weeks and Oscar Shute.
Other team members are Grayson Marasco and Haley Hardy.
The science Olympiad team is coached by Danielle Ward and Joy Owens.
