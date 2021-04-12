Valwood names STAR student

HAHIRA – Valwood senior Capri Persaud is the Valwood School 2021 STAR student.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition award is given to the graduating senior who has achieved the highest score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test in one sitting, while meeting other program requirements, including being among the top 10% of the graduating class, school officials said in a statement.
The award is sponsored at the state level by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation and sponsored locally by the Valdosta North Rotary Club.
She is the daughter of Dr. Terry and Shelly Persaud. She enrolled at Valwood in 2007 as a pre-K student. She has been named an academic leader all four years. She is a recipient of the Presbyterian Award, Georgia Merit Award, the Headmaster’s Award and several subject awards. Persaud has been on the headmaster’s list her entire high school career.
She was inducted into the National Honor Society and she was member of student council. She competed in the essay competition at Literary and competed on the Science Olympiad Team. She also serves as a member of the Art Club.
In addition to her academic accomplishments, Persaud made time for extracurricular activities. She is a member of the Valwood swim team and cross-country team. She completed more than 100 hours of community service each year of high school.
Her hobbies include traveling, reading, running, spending time with family and friends.
After graduation, Persaud plans to attend Valdosta State University to study biology, then attend medical school to become an ophthalmologist.
She selected Joy Owens as her STAR teacher.
Owens holds a B.S. in chemistry and a minor in physics from Florida State University. She worked as a chemist at the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation, Savannah Laboratories in Tallahassee, Fla., and at SAFT in Valdosta.
Owens began her teaching career in 2001. Since 2004, she has taught a wide variety of science and math classes at Valwood including AP chemistry, physics and AP environmental science.
“I chose Mrs. Owens as STAR teacher because she is an incredible teacher who has inspired me and challenged me throughout my high school experience," Persaud said. "Although her classes were challenging, Mrs. Owens has made me a better student and given me a love for science. She has always pushed me to improve and has taught me the value of working hard to achieve my goals."
John L. Davis Sr., Valwood head of school, said, “Capri is an outstanding student with an amazing work ethic. We are very proud of her accomplishments and we cannot wait to see what her future holds.”
Since its creation in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the STAR program has honored nearly 26,000 high school seniors. Every accredited high school in Georgia is eligible to participate in the preeminent student/teacher academic recognition, school officials said.
Locally, the STAR students and teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in the communities for one of more than 165 civic organizations and businesses that serve as local STAR sponsors.
