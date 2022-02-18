Valwood names 2022 STAR student

HAHIRA – Valwood senior George Tidmore is the Valwood School 2022 STAR student.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition award is given to the graduating senior who has achieved the highest score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test in one sitting, while meeting other program requirements, including being among the Top 10 percent of the graduating class, school officials said in a statement.
The award is sponsored at the state level by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation and sponsored locally by the Valdosta North Rotary Club.
He is the son of Dr. Billy Tidmore and Dr. Jennifer Lawrence. He enrolled at Valwood School as a pre-k student. He has been named an academic leader all four years of high school. He is the recipient of numerous academic awards and he has been on the Headmaster’s List his entire high school career.
Tidmore is a member of the National Honor Society, competed on the Science Olympiad Team, the Literary team and one act play.
In addition to his academic endeavors, he made time for extracurricular activities. "He enjoys singing, acting and playing tennis," school officials said, and has been involved in research projects and advocacy for a rare disease. He also completed more than 100 hours of community service each year of high school.
After graduation from Valwood, Tidmore plans to attend college to study linguistics and biology and pursue a career in medicine.
“It is such an honor to represent Valwood as STAR student," he said. "I'm so appreciative of the support I have received from Valwood faculty, administration and friends all these years.”
Tidmore selected Joy Owens as STAR teacher.
Owens holds a B.S. in chemistry and a minor in physics from Florida State University. She worked as a chemist at the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation, Savannah Laboratories in Tallahassee, Florida, and at SAFT in Valdosta.
Owens began her teaching career in 2001. Since 2004, she has taught a wide variety of science and math classes at Valwood including AP chemistry, physics and AP environmental science.
“I chose Mrs. Owens as STAR teacher because she has been an inspiration — as a teacher and as a person," Tidmore said. "She has a genuine interest and a deep knowledge in the subjects she teaches and a passion for imparting her enthusiasm to her students. She makes the toughest courses approachable and enjoyable, and she’s pushed me to excel. I know I will be well-equipped to study science in college because of the foundation Mrs. Owens has given me, and I am incredibly lucky to have learned from her over the past four years."
Valwood Head of School, John L. Davis Sr., said, “George is an exceptional young man with a very bright future. We are beyond proud of his accomplishments and cannot wait to see what his future holds.”
Since its creation in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the STAR program has honored nearly 26,000 high school seniors. Every accredited high school in Georgia is eligible to participate in the preeminent student/teacher academic recognition.
Locally, the STAR students and teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in the communities for one of more than 165 civic organizations and businesses that serve as local STAR sponsors.
