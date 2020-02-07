Valwood Mock Trial finishes in Top Three

HAHIRA — The Valwood Mock Trial team competed in the 2020 Georgia Mock Trial Regional Competition recently at the Lowndes County Judicial Complex.
Other schools involved in the three rounds of competition included Lowndes High School, Tift County High School, Wayne County High School and Thomas County Central High School, school officials said.
The event featured a new competition structure and scoring system. As a result, the Valiants faced uncertainty each round, according to Valwood officials. The Valiant Defense Team competed in Round 1 against Lowndes High School as well as Tift County in Round 2 before earning a rest for Round 3.
But in Round 3, the Valiant Prosecution Team faced Thomas County Central. As a part of the new rules, there are no placements at the region competition level, but the Valwood Mock Trial team's scores impressed evaluators to earn advancement to the district championship, Feb, 22, in Tifton.
The Valiants will have the opportunity to defend the district championship crown from last season against the top teams from this region and the Albany region, school officials said.
Continuing the trend of outstanding individual performances, junior Jordan Green won best attorney for Round 3, and sophomore Chesley Wetherington won best witness for Round 3.
The Valwood Mock Trial team consists of seniors, Elizabeth Evans, Alexis Gosier, Matthew Hall and Millie Hollis; juniors, Catie Cox, Jordan Green, Madison Hall, Mary Clare Martin, Gailey Shaw, Ellie Smith, Hannah Svenson and Haley Taylor; sophomores, Anna Alvarado, Chloe Lynn Collins, Lilly Respess, Lily Ward and Chesley Wetherington. They are coached by Daryn Beasley and Cathy Helms.
