CHULA – It seemed as though Valwood was well on its way to its fifth win of the season Monday night, leading 26-6 early in the third quarter.
However, the winless Tiftarea Academy Panthers (1-5) had other plans.
The Panthers outscored the Valiants (4-2) 35-14 over the final 16 minutes of the game to get their first win of the season, 41-40.
In addition to being the region opener for both teams, the game was also pushed back to Monday due to concerns about Hurricane Ian.
The loss spoiled the return of sophomore running back Triston White. White was sidelined in the Valiants’ loss to North Florida Christian after suffering an injury against Robert Toombs.
The Panthers got the scoring started with a trick play. Quarterback Landon Crosson pitched it back to running back Kameron Brown, who found wide receiver Matthew Malone wide open for a touchdown. The Panthers failed on their two-point conversion, however, as Brown tossed an interception.
The Valiants responded with a touchdown of their own. Junior quarterback Brooks Best threw a strike to senior wide receiver Eli Pay for a big gain, and White did the rest, capping off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. Best ran it in on the ensuing two-point conversion as Valwood went up 8-6.
After a quick stop on defense, Valwood got right back to work on offense. White broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run, and the Valiants went up 14-6, failing on the two-point conversion.
The ensuing drive by the Panthers was shut down in Valwood territory as they turned it over on downs. The Valiants took advantage, driving down the field and scoring on a six-yard pass from Best to senior tight end and defensive end Worth Kimbro to go up 20-6.
Though the Valiants wound up going into halftime up 20-6, White nearly took it the distance on the final play of the half. White dodged and weaved his way through the Panthers’ defense before ultimately being brought down inside the Panthers’ 20-yard line as he eclipsed 100 rushing yards.
Valwood added onto their lead early in the third quarter as junior quarterback Kyle Beath found sophomore wide receiver Felton Foster in the back of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown pass as the Valiants took a seemingly commanding 26-6 lead.
However, Tiftarea began setting the wheels in motion for their dramatic comeback with a lengthy 7-minute drive, capped off by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Crosson to Brown. The Panthers dialed up the Crosson-Brown connection again on the two-point try as they trimmed Valwood’s lead to 12.
Valwood was forced to punt for the first time of the game on their next drive, with the punt being partially blocked. That allowed the Panthers to draw within five as Brown dashed for a 56-yard touchdown run.
The touchdown would be the first of three that were scored within thirty seconds in a wild finish to the third quarter.
Valwood answered with a 60-yard touchdown pass to junior center Darien Taylor to go up 34-21. Brown then took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown in the waning moments of the third quarter as the Panthers drew back within six.
The fourth quarter proved to be Valwood’s undoing. Valwood repeatedly found themselves behind the line as the penalties began racking up.
Head coach Justin Henderson attributed the penalties, most of which were holding, to attrition and youth on the offensive line.
“We are thin,” Henderson said. “We are young and thin up front, and they [Tiftarea] are not that bad. They play hard, and we just need to understand the rules of football and holding is illegal.”
The miscues on offense allowed the Panthers to take their first lead of the game midway through the fourth quarter. On a pivotal fourth down, Crosson hit Moore on a 35-yard screen pass to put the Panthers ahead 35-34.
Valwood got bailed out on their next drive, converting a fourth down by way of defensive pass interference. White did the rest of the work, putting the Valiants back in front with a 7-yard touchdown run with just over 2 minutes remaining. However, the Valiants came up empty on their two-point attempt as White slipped in the backfield.
That proved to be a costly error for the Valiants.
The Panthers retook the lead with just under a minute remaining as Crosson found Brown for the go-ahead touchdown. The Panthers’ attempt to go up by three, however, was thwarted by the Valwood defense.
Still, the Valiants’ last gasp was cut short as Best’s pass on the final play of the game fell short and hit the ground.
It was a disappointing showing for the Valiants’ defense as they had no answer for Brown. Brown scored five of the Panthers’ six touchdowns and did so in four different ways.
“We knew he was a good player going into it,” Henderson said. “Top that off with not being able to tackle and it spells disaster.”
Despite the loss, Henderson still commended White, alluding to him being the lynchpin of the offense. White surpassed 150 yards on the ground while also scoring three touchdowns.
“He’s just frustrated,” Henderson said. “He’s had a big year so far, and he wants to get back to 100%. He’s not there yet. It’s one of those crazy injuries…give him some time. Time is not on our side because our offensive production goes down to almost nothing when Triston is not in the game.”
UP NEXT
Valwood has an open week before returning to action Oct. 14 at home against the Terrell Academy Eagles (4-1).
Tiftarea also has an open week before hosting Deerfield-Windsor Oct. 14.
