VALDOSTA – Valwood School celebrated veterans and active-duty military late last week.
Starting 12 years ago with only 32 veterans in attendance, the 2019 program honored 150 veterans and had roughly 200 people in attendance.
Vallye Blanton of Valwood said although the program is performed by the middle school, the school tries to include all classes, whether it be the lower school waving flags as the veterans enter to high schoolers helping veterans to and from their cars.
“I think it's important for the children to understand what veterans did for us and speak to them and learn their stories,” Blanton said.
For eighth-graders James Godbee and Alex Gee, they've been looking forward to performing in the program since they were first-graders waving flags outside.
Fellow eighth-graders Kaylee Collins and Rachel Black who are first-year Valwood students said they were happy to participate in the annual event and worked hard to get to this day.
“A month after school started we started practicing songs with sheet music, memorized the parts and practiced,” Black said.
All agreed they'll miss being a part of the program after middle school.
The performance itself held true to tradition with performances of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Grand Old Flag,” and more with students recreating iconic styles from the era.
Following the program, a brunch was served as students were given the opportunity to chat with veterans and learn their stories.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
