HAHIRA – The Valwood School Holiday Tour of Homes is back by popular demand.
"The 2017 tour was a huge success, and this year’s tour will not disappoint," school officials said. "The tour will feature five private homes in the Valdosta area.'
The selected homes will feature innovative, new construction, traditional architecture and two historic properties. The self-guided tour is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, school officials said. Tickets are available online at www.valwood.org, during school hours at Valwood and at Steel’s Jewelry, Face Lab, Mizell Floor Covering and Interiors as well as Little Options.
Tickets will also be available on the day of the tour at the will-call table located at the "Doc" Holliday House, 2605 Pebblewood Drive.
"We wanted to come up with a unique and creative way to fundraise for Valwood while also incorporating community involvement," said Susanna Harris, director of development and alumni relations at Valwood. "We felt like this event is something the community could get excited about and get everyone into the holiday spirit."
The tour will consist of five homes and will be self-guided. After purchasing the $30 ticket, participants can visit the homes in whatever order they would like, with refreshments being served at two of the homes, school officials said.
The tour includes the homes of Michael and Ashlee McRae, Shane and Caroline Stephens, Tim and Susanna Harris, Josh and Jennifer Carter, and Doug and Christy Carter.
Sponsors for the event include AVS, Inc., A Shade of Perfection, Mizell Floor Covering & Interiors, Dana Perry Interiors, Campbell & Brannon Real Estate Closings, Rena Barclay Interiors, Paramount Granite & Marble, Prime Properties Services, Whitney White Drapery Design and Cauthan Construction Company.
