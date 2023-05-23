HAHIRA – Upon the recommendation of Athletic Director, Brett Martin and Head of School, John Davis, Timothy Finlayson has been named the new Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach and Varsity Golf Coach at Valwood School.
Finlayson will also be working in the Valwood math department.
Finlayson attended Aucilla Christian Academy in Monticello, Florida. After high school, he attended Shorter University, where he played NCAA Division II basketball and golf.
While at Shorter, Finlayson earned his bachelor’s degree in Sports Management.
Next, he attended Valdosta State University where he completed his master’s degree in business administration. While at VSU, he was the men’s basketball graduate assistant coach.
Tim and his wife, Jordyn, will celebrate their one-year anniversary this month. We are excited to see Coach Finlayson lead the Valiants to victory on the court, on the course, and in the classroom.
