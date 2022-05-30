HAHIRA – Forty seniors received their high school diplomas recently.
The ceremony for Valwood School’s 52nd graduating class took place at Perimeter Road Baptist Church.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance and opening remarks, the Jefferson Cups were presented to 11 graduates who have attended Valwood their entire school career, the majority since pre-kindergarten.
The Emily Anderson Scholarship was presented to Howell Burns. The Emily Anderson Scholarship is a scholarship established, in perpetuity, in honor of Emily Anderson, former Valwood teacher, middle school dean, and director. Each year, the Anderson Scholarship is awarded to a student who personifies her qualities of loyalty, integrity, scholarship and hard work.
John L. Davis Sr., Valwood headmaster, presented the Headmaster’s Award to Val Gallahan, registrar and head volleyball coach. The Headmaster’s Award is presented to a faculty member who exemplifies visionary leadership, outstanding instruction, dedication to service and genuine love for our students and school.
The quartet of Ruby Parrish, Chesley Wetherington, George Tidmore and Anna Alvarado performed “We’ll Meet Again” by Ross Parker and Hughie Charles. The performance was followed by the salutatorian speech.
Salutatorian Chesley Wetherington reminisced with her classmates and paid tribute to the academic, athletic and extracurricular achievements of the Class of 2022. She said “we will miss Valwood. Valwood has given us so many opportunities that we just would not have elsewhere. We have found loving, genuine friends. We have teachers who care, not only about our education but our growth as people. We have been pushed to get out into the wider Valdosta community by internships and service projects, and have gained a new appreciation for our little town. We will forever be part of a community that cares enough about us to make us better. We will miss Valwood when we’re gone. And I truly hope that Valwood will miss us.”
In his valedictory address, George Tidmore said, “Our time at Valwood has been a path we created and coursed together, a long winding river that altered every day, a series of steps forward. Our vast network of supporters at Valwood have facilitated our development and steered us through the stages of growth.”
His speech focused on the growth and changes that he and his classmates have been through together during their years at Valwood and the changes to come in the future.
Diplomas were awarded by Davis, Vallye Blanton and Justin Henderson.
Hailey Neloms gave the benediction prior to the Class of 2022 recessional.
Valwood School is an independent college preparatory school, enrolling students pre- kindergarten through 12th grade. The academic program is been based on the teaching and mastery of the foundational skills necessary for academic and personal success in college.
"Valwood prides itself on small class sizes, strong academic programs, championship athletics, and the development of well-rounded students," school officials said in a statement. Each year, Valwood graduates earn admission to some of the finest colleges and universities in the country.
