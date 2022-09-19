HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (4-0) continued their strong start to the season with a 40-28 win over the Robert Toombs Christian Academy Crusaders.
Despite the final score, Valwood never trailed and was ahead by double digits most of the game.
After a quick three and out from the Crusaders, the Valiants drove right down the field to score the first points of the game.
Junior quarterback Brooks Best found senior wide receiver Scott Giddens for a 34-yard catch and run. That set up sophomore running back Triston White for a one-yard touchdown run a few plays later as Valwood went up 8-0.
Not to be outdone, the Crusaders busted out a trick play on their next drive, going for it on fourth down and scoring on a 72-yard fake punt run from Aaron Hankerson to make it 8-7.
Head coach Justin Henderson lauded the Crusaders for not backing down after falling behind early, believing trickery is part of their identity.
“I think that’s who they are,” Henderson said. “They've got some good athletes, and they want to get them the ball in space. We kind of prepared for it. They’re going to give teams a hard time the rest of the way.”
Valwood fired right back with another touchdown. White broke loose and ran for a 59-yard touchdown to give the Valiants a 16-7 lead.
Another quick three-and-out by the Crusaders led to another Valwood touchdown. A 29-yard catch by senior wide receiver Eli Pay set up a 12-yard roll out pass from Best to senior tight end and defensive end Worth Kimbro for a 24-7 lead.
A few drives later, Kimbro made another play, this time on defense, as he forced a fumble. Valwood took the gift and punched it in for another score, this time on an eight-yard run by sophomore running back Mills Moorman.
Despite being down 32-7, the Crusaders made another huge special teams play. Hankerson took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown.
Henderson showed displeasure in his team’s performance on special teams, believing a lack of focus led to them giving up two special teams touchdowns.
“It’s just being mentally locked in, a lack of it,” Henderson said. “We’ve got to be locked in on every single snap.”
The Crusaders had another chance to score late in the first half, but senior wide receiver and safety Hayes Perry ended the half with an interception in the end zone.
The third quarter featured a series of missed opportunities for both teams. Both teams traded possessions via turnovers on downs throughout the quarter.
The Valiants particularly had multiple opportunities inside Crusader territory, with penalties and miscues shutting down their drives. Henderson was disappointed in his team’s performance coming out of halftime.
“We didn’t come out very focused on offense after halftime,” Henderson said. “We just got to learn how to finish games. We got slopy on both sides of the ball late, and that can’t happen against good teams.”
Still, Valwood went into the fourth quarter up 32-14. However, Robert Toombs was still hanging around late in the game.
With six minutes left to play, wide receiver Jashaun Powell caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback T.J. Stanley, and the Crusaders drew within 12, missing the extra point.
However, it was not enough as Valwood put the game on ice with three and half minutes left in the game. Freshman running back Wilkin Moritz got out in space and dashed for a 60-yard run as the Valiants went up 40-20.
Hankerson put the Crusaders on the board yet again, this time on a 20-yard touchdown catch, to make it 40-28, but the comeback wasn’t meant to be as Valwood recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
While Valwood gave up two touchdowns late, Henderson was pleased with his team’s defensive performance in the first three quarters. The Crusaders came into the game averaging nearly 35 points per game on the season.
“I thought the defense played a hell of a three quarters,” Henderson said. “ I wish we would have finished the game… The defense might have gotten a little tired at the end, but we definitely had some mental mistakes right there at the end.”
Despite the run game being inconsistent throughout the second half, Henderson was proud of how his team finished the game following an injury to White, who left the game during the second quarter.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Henderson said. “It wasn’t just the running back situation. We moved Mills over from linebacker, and a new linebacker had to go into the game. Once again, I mean, this team continues to click on, and we’ve already had two injuries last Friday night. We had another one tonight, so the next man up. We’ll see what’s what and keep plugging away.”
UP NEXT
Valwood: Hosts the North Florida Christian Eagles (4-0) on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.