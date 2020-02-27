Valwood eighth graders tour Washington

HAHIRA – Eighth-grade students from Valwood School took a tour of the White House.
The White House tour is just one of many stops during their week-long academic field trip in Washington, D.C., a culminating activity for their American studies class – a history and literature course offered at Valwood School, school officials said.
The annual trip varies every year; the White House tour is not always a part of the trip, as special permission is required. The 38 students and three chaperones visited Charleston, S.C., Washington, D.C., and the Amish Country, school officials said.
Highlights of the trip include Mt. Vernon, Arlington Cemetery, the Capitol, the White House, the Washington Monument and several museums and monuments along the way.
"Valwood School's small class sizes allow our students to experience these academic field trips that they will remember for a lifetime," school officials said.
“My favorite place so far has been the White House," said Swin Shaw, an eighth grader. "It was cool to be able to walk in the same rooms that all of the presidents have walked. We saw a lot more than I thought we would. One of the rooms I really liked was the movie theater.”
Olivia Brooks said, “I liked the White House best. It was nothing like I imagined it would be, it was better. The rooms were much prettier that I thought they would be, too. This trip has been such a great experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.