VALDOSTA — Two Valwood Valiants picked up postseason glory as the Georgia Independent School Association recently announced its All-Region awards.
Conner Hutto and Harrison Hamsley both made the All-Region team for 3-AAA.
Hutto was credited by the Valiants on MaxPreps as sporting a .328 average for the season.
He scored 22 runs and drove in a team-high 17. He also hit a homer. He also played error-free baseball, handling 72 changes without a miscue.
Hamsley starred on the mound for Valwood. He struck out 52 batters in 39.1 innings.
The Valiants finished with seven wins in 2021, but were able to make the GISA state playoffs, where they fell to Bethlehem Christian in the first round.
