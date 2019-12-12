Valwood delivers donations to Boys Ranch

Submitted PhotoValwood students Coleman Yates, Bennett Alvarado, Zach Paulk, Blaine Cooper, Maddox Wood, Wade Holton, Dalen Strickland and Wyatt Willis join Boys Ranch Director Shaun Elders and Boys Ranch Board member Bubba Thomas to donate items to the Boys Ranch. 

HAHIRA – Valwood School participates in a holiday service project, one of many held throughout the school year. 

During the last few years, the holiday service project has benefited the Georgia Sheriffs Boys Ranch, school officials said.

Every grade level from pre-K through 12th grade are asked to bring in an array of household and toiletry items, Christmas candy, school supplies and gift cards to be donated. The service project directly correlates with the “service” and “community” pillars of Valwood School’s mission: “Valwood works to instill in its students an abiding commitment to service by fostering in them respect for others, compassion for those in need, an understanding of civic duty and a responsibility to serve the communities in which they live.” 

Senior Wyatt Willis said, “Participating in this service project was a great experience. I am glad that Valwood encourages us to be involved in service projects and in our community. I hope our donations help everyone at the Boys Ranch.” 

