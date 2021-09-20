Valwood crowns homecoming king, queen

Submitted Photo Anna Catherine Alvarado, daughter of Paul Alvarado and Catherine Daugharty, is the 2021 Valwood School homecoming queen. Jonathan Howell Burns, son of Jonathan and Elizabeth Burns, is the 2021 homecoming king for the school.

