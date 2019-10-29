HAHIRA — Valwood School recently crowned Elizabeth Rainey Evans as the 2019 homecoming queen during halftime of the Valwood Valiants vs. Loganville Christian Lions football game.
Evans is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Glenn Evans. She has attended Valwood since first grade. Elizabeth is a member of Sigma Delta Theta, the mock trial team, National Honor Society, is the senior class secretary and a captain of the varsity cheerleaders, school officials said. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in biochemistry.
The 2019 homecoming court included freshmen class representatives Isabella Grace McMurray and Anabelle Grace Melendez; sophomore class representatives Marleigh Anne Carson and Anna Elizabeth Paulk; junior class representatives Jordan Dae Green and Laura Ashlee McRae; and senior class representatives Sarah Katherine Call, Clare Elizabeth Nijem and Elizabeth Rainey Evans.
Evans was crowned by 2018 homecoming queen Gabby Moss, school officials said.
Homecoming king Zachary (Zach) O’Brien Paulk was crowned during the homecoming pep rally. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Paulk. He has attended Valwood since seventh grade and is president of student council, a member of FCA and National Honor Society, a football team captain and a member of the varsity basketball team. After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in biochemistry.
