Valwood competes at Math Counts

HAHIRA — Seventh-graders Sienna Persaud, Sam Jordan, Craig Shapiro, Taylor Sparrow, Ayush Patel, Hannah Ward and Hudson Paylo and eighth-graders Sophie Keen, Kasen Rice, Alex Gee, Cory Backe, James Godbee, Thomas Griner and Conner Hutto to the regional Math Counts competition at Mathis City Auditorium last week.
Nine middle schools were represented from Lowndes County and the surrounding area totaling more than 100 students.
The team participated in a timed test, a speed round and qualifiers participated in a head-to-head competition. Twelve individuals from the competition qualified for the state Math Counts competition at Emory University later next month, school officials said.
Valwood students Sienna Persaud, Sam Jordan, Sophie Keen and Thomas Griner secured four of the 12 spots, school officials said. They move on to the state competition. Jordan also won first place in the head-to-head competition.
