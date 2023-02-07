HAHIRA – Despite trailing by as many as 16 points, Valwood still had a shot against Brookwood.
However, a late three-pointer from guard TJ Thomas ended the Valiants’ (11-10, 3-7 District 3-AAA) comeback bid as the visiting Warriors (19-6, 7-3 District 3-AAA) escaped with a 70-64 win in the nightcap.
Thomas’ basket, which came with just 24 seconds left in the game, came after a wild sequence that saw the ball tipped around before Thomas snatched the ball and shot it as the shot clock expired.
“It was just bad luck for us and good luck for them,” head coach Joel Stites said of the play. “That kid was in a position. He got a loose ball that was tipped, threw one up and drilled the three to basically seal the game for them. I would have loved to have gotten one possession down three. I think we would have scored on them and got that thing into overtime, or shoot, who knows?”
The Valiants got off to a fast start as they opened the game on a 9-2 run. However, an injury to sophomore guard Felton Foster stymied Valwood’s offense. Foster would return to the game but was limited to four points.
The Warriors took advantage, going on a 21-4 run to end the first quarter. Brookwood’s hot shooting continued well into the second quarter as they took a 41-27 lead into halftime.
Guard Chris May was the linchpin for the Warriors’ first-half offense. May knocked down five threes and scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half.
Still, Stites thought his players did a good job covering May and credited May for his hot shooting.
“I don’t think we ever didn’t guard him,” Stites said. “He just hit shots. He’s a good ball player. He hurt us in the first half. He scored four points in the second half, so I thought we did make some good adjustments.”
The Valiants had little success chipping away at the Warriors’ lead as they still found themselves down 56-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Even though the Valiants still found themselves down, junior guard James Clarkson and senior forward Bowen Patrick helped lead a furious fourth quarter charge.
Clarkson and Patrick combined for 12 points as part of a 14-5 run to pull within three. Patrick closed the run with a corner three with under three to play.
However, the Valiants were unable to tie things up as several costly miscues late proved to be too much to overcome.
“It goes back to youth and inexperience and fundamentals,” Stites said. “Our effort is A+. We’ve never had anything other than A+ effort this season. We are wildly entertaining, key on the wild, sometimes. We missed 10 layups tonight, and that’s 20 points that came off the board for us. We had point blank shots at the rim that just didn’t go in and that hurts.”
LADY WARRIORS 55, LADY VALIANTS 27
The Lady Valiants (5-13, 1-9 District 3-AAA) couldn’t overcome a huge run by the Lady Warriors (12-13, 1-9 District 3-AAA), falling 55-27 in the opener.
After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, the Lady Valiants saw their lead evaporate as the Lady Warriors went on a 19-1 run. Brookwood capped off the quarter with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to go up 19-3.
Brookwood’s surge continued into the second quarter as they built a 28-5 lead. The Lady Valiants did close the half on an 8-4 burst, with junior guard Bella Shaw beating the halftime buzzer with a three-pointer. Shaw led the team with 10 points and five rebounds.
The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Valiants 25-14 in the second half to put the game out of reach. The Lady Warriors were led by guard Ainsley Jacobson, guard Morgan Boggs and forward Maddie Duncan, who all scored 11 points apiece.
UP NEXT
The Valiants will be back at home for their last home game of the season against Highland Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. while the boys will tip off at 8 p.m. Both squads beat Highland Christian in their first meeting on Dec. 1.
