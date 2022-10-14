HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (4-2, 0-1 District 3-AAA) find themselves at a crossroads for the season.
The Valiants have dropped two straight after starting off 4-0 and are looking to get back in the win column as they return to action following their bye week.
However, a pivotal home showdown against the Terrell Academy Eagles (5-1, 1-1 District 3-AAA) awaits.
Valwood head coach Justin Henderson believes the bye week came at the perfect time as his team is getting back to the basics.“We doubled the amount of time we’ve been practicing special teams, that’s for sure,” Henderson said. “[We’re] just trying to get back to the basics. A lot of our problems on defense would be not getting a lot of pressure on cue the last two weeks, and when we blitzed, it seemed like we’d have a bust in coverage. So, it was an excellent time to have an open week and work on stuff like that.”
Additionally, Henderson says the team has spent time trying to reestablish their rhythm on offense as well as clean up penalties, both of which helped lead to Tiftarea storming back and beating them on Oct. 3.
“Offensively, [we are] just kind of finding our rhythm again,” Henderson said. “We still scored 40 points, so I don’t think that was the real problem. [We are] just cleaning up penalties and stuff like that. That’s how the third quarter comeback last week started. … Offensively, we got behind the chains a couple of times and had to punt.”
The Valiants will have their hands full with the Eagles, who come in averaging nearly 30 points per game.
Henderson believes this game will come down to tackling. The Valiants have struggled recently on defense, giving up 92 points in their past two games after only giving up 70 points in their first four games combined.
“We got to tackle the guys they get the ball to,” Henderson said. “They’re hard to bring down. … It’s not very complicated. They’re going to get it to those guys, and those guys are going to make plays for them.”
Additionally, the Eagles are very aggressive on defense, bringing pressure early and often.“They’ve got a couple guys that give you fits,” Henderson said. “They bring pressure a bunch, and they’re good at it.”
Valwood’s success on offense will likely come down to sophomore running back Triston White.White has been the Valiants’ workhorse on offense but has been battling injury in the past few weeks. He suited up but didn’t play in the Valiants’ loss to North Florida Christian and was on and off the field in their loss to Tiftarea Academy.
However, Henderson assured that White is going to be ready to go against the Eagles.
“Tristan is going Friday, he’s going to play,” Henderson said.
Though the Eagles pose a major challenge for the Valiants, Henderson believes his team is up to the task in this pivotal region matchup.
“It’s a huge challenge this week,” Henderson said. “They just had a big region win against Southland. They’re going to be every bit as the challenge as we want.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.