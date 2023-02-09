HAHIRA – After falling short against Brookwood just one night prior, the Valwood Valiants came out with something to prove in what will likely be their last home game of the season.
Led by senior forward Bowen Patrick, the Valiants (12-10) never trailed as they completed the season sweep of the Highland Christian Academy Eagles (10-9), 81-66.
It was a literal overnight transformation for the Valiants, who once again jumped out to an early 9-2 lead. However, unlike in their matchup against Brookwood, it was a lead that Valwood would protect.
“Just another opportunity to play 32 minutes of basketball,” Head coach Joel Stites said on the changes made from their game against Brookwood. “I thought our pace was pretty good. … It took us a few minutes to settle down and handle the press, and once we did, we got layups and that’s what we were looking for.”
Still, the Eagles responded quickly, outscoring the Valiants 14-11 in the rest of a fast-paced first quarter to make it 20-16. The Eagles’ run continued into the second quarter, as a pair of baskets knotted the game at 20.
It was a stout full-court press defense that allowed the Eagles to dig themselves out of the early hole. Despite that, Stites thought his team handled the press well.
“Well, we haven’t been pressed lately, so we kind of got a little bit comfortable,” Stites said. “We’ve been able to press pretty good. It took a few minutes. We had a couple of silly plays [and] had to call a timeout, and just [had to] reset. Then, we just got to score at will at the rim, which is what we love.”
The Valiants did indeed score at will, closing the half on a 24-7 run to go up 44-27.
“I thought we just did a better job just sharing the ball,” Stites said of the run. “We faced some good competition this year, and we knew that will help us get to these points in these types of games where someone throws some pressure at us and [we] handle our business, share the ball and get layups.”
Valwood’s offensive explosion continued into the second half as they opened the third quarter on a 12-4 run to build a commanding 56-31 lead.
Highland battled back, outscoring the Valiants 13-9 for the rest of the third quarter, but still found themselves trailing 65-44 entering the fourth quarter.
Even as Highland began chipping away at the Valiants’ lead, Patrick made sure there was no chance for a comeback, scoring six of his 21 points in the fourth to salt the game away. On top of leading the team in scoring, Patrick also got a team-high nine rebounds.
“Bowen has worked so hard,” Stites said. “I haven’t had him for very long. I wish I would have had him for a few more years, but Bowen is just a really hard worker. He goes 100 miles an hour. He plays hard. He’s got a good heart. I’m happy for him to go out on a win, and who knows? If we roll through the region tournament, maybe we slide back in here again.”
Freshman guard Cort Kurrie also had a strong showing, scoring 16 points. Meanwhile, junior guard James Clarkson finished with 18 points.
It was a reunion of sorts for Stites, who had previously coached at Highland. Stites led the Eagles to 168 wins and a state championship in his 12 years at the helm prior to making a stop at Lanier County before accepting the head coaching job at Valwood last summer.
While Stites has fond memories of his time at Highland, he’s also excited about what’s to come at Valwood.
“I got great memories of the guys I coached at Highland,” Stites said. “I mean we’re a fraternity, and I talk to them regularly. I love my guys that played with me at Highland, but I’m glad I’m at Valwood and I’m excited about my future here.”
UP NEXT
Valwood will close out their regular season against Fullington Academy on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Pinehurst. The Lady Valiants, who lost to Highland 60-19, tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys following at 7:45 p.m.
