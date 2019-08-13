VALDOSTA – Students and parents packed the gymnasium at Valwood School Monday for the 2019-20 convocation ushering in the first day of the school year.
After a brief welcome, Headmaster John Davis introduced the senior class into the assembly. Davis told seniors this is their year and reminded them that younger students would be looking up to them.
Senior Class President Gracyn Sanderlin gave the invocation at the assembly and Davis introduced the staff.
Valwood has 443 students enrolled for the school year, according to school officials.
"We are very excited to begin another year at Valwood School. I cannot thank the faculty, staff, parents and students enough for their commitment and dedication to our school. Go Valiants!" Davis said.
