HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (6-2, 2-1 District 3-AAA) have two massive tests remaining in their quest for their first region title since 2019.
The first of those tests come on Friday when they travel to Albany to face the Deerfield Windsor Knights (6-2, 2-1 District 3-AAA).
With both teams trailing Brookwood (5-3, 3-0 District 3-AAA) in the standings, the loser will likely be eliminated from the region title chase.
The Valiants’ defense has come on strong over the past two weeks. A week after forcing a goal-line stand against Terrell Academy, the Valiants shut down Southland in overtime to set up a walk-off touchdown.
The Valiants will once again be riding on the strength of that defense. However, the task that lies before them will not be easy.
The Knights boast one of the most dangerous players in the region in quarterback Thomas Ray. Ray has passed for over 1300 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 410 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Additionally, the Knights have a potent two-way player in running back and linebacker Ethan Johnson. Johnson leads the team in rushing yards, touchdowns, and sacks.
The Valiants will look to counter with sophomore running back Triston White. White is coming off his best performance of the season, having rushed for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in Valwood’s overtime win over Southland.
Valwood will also be led by junior quarterback Brooks Best. After sharing playing time with junior quarterback Kyle Beath for the first half of the season, Best has taken over as the starter.
Since taking over during Valwood’s victory over Terrell Academy, Best has thrown for 262 yards and four touchdowns. He also accounted for the game-winning touchdown on the ground against Southland.
While this game pits two of the three best scoring offenses in the region against each other, it will likely once again be a defensive scrum for Valwood. Both teams also have two of the three best scoring defenses.
Kickoff for is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Albany.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.