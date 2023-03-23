HAHIRA – Emory Hogan once again delivered for the Valiants.
The senior pitcher struck out eight batters as Valwood (7-5, 2-1 District 3-AAA) beat the Deerfield Windsor Knights (6-8, 2-1 District 3-AAA) 6-2.
It was an all too familiar sight for Valwood head baseball coach Robert Shipman.
“If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 100 times: He’s all heart and really competitive,” Shipman said. “You could just tell from the start that he was just very sharp. I knew it was going to be tough for [Deerfield] today just watching him warm up.”
It was an extra special performance for Hogan, who had signed his letter of intent to play for Valdosta State next year on March 16.
Shipman shared Hogan’s intentions to play college baseball close to home during his decision process.
“Not too many folks know, but he’s had two opportunities to go to colleges but it was out of state,” Shipman said. “He turned it down because he wanted to stay home. Emory bet on himself that he can find a school here locally and go compete at the college level, so that’s what he got. He was richly rewarded for all of his efforts. … I’m proud spitless of the young man and that he’s getting everything that he deserves right now.”
The Valiants wasted no time getting on the board. Junior shortstop Dalton Smith brought in freshman leftfielder Maddox Coile with a double.
Hogan’s stout pitching continued through the fourth inning. At one point, Hogan struck out four consecutive batters spanning over the second and third innings.
The Knights finally broke through in the fourth inning to tie the game. Right fielder Parks Cohen received a gift in the form of drop, turning what would have ended the inning into a double that allowed shortstop Tillman Dew to reach home.
Coile made sure that the tie would not last long, hitting a bunt towards the left infield in bottom of the fifth. Sophomore courtesy runner Triston White, baserunning for Hogan, then took advantage of an error at third base to put the Valiants up 2-1. The error also resulted in the bunt being a double.
“He ran from first to third because the shortstop didn’t rotate over on the bunt attempt,” Shipman said of White’s play. He saw it and recognized it, and what made the play is he didn’t hesitate. He just kept going right away, and that allowed him to be the shortstop who was coming over late on the rotation. He did an outstanding job of just being a heads-up baserunner.”
Junior first baseman Conner Hutto extended the Valiant later in the inning. Coile, who had gotten to third following a wild pitch, scored his second run of the night on Hutto’s single to centerfield.
After the Valiants’ defense held firm in the top of the sixth, Valwood’s offense seized control of the game on a play that could only be described by Shipman as lucky.
Facing two outs and having the bases loaded, Smith hit a pop fly to left field. However, the left fielder lost track of the ball, allowing it to drop.
The drop allowed junior right fielder and pitcher Jack Drew, as well as White and Coile to all score to give the Valiants a 6-1 lead. The hit also gave Smith a team-high four RBIs.
“[Smith] has been doing a solid job for us, especially with runners in scoring position” Shipman said. “He is also just the glue to the defense, so he’s been doing a solid job for us. He just needs to continue to do that. We’re not going to make it anywhere without him.”
Hogan’s night finally ended early in the seventh inning after a pair of runners got on base. Drew would come in to close out the game, surrendering just one run before the Valwood defense stiffened and ended the Knights’ rally.
UP NEXT
Valwood will dip back out of region play when they travel to Jasper, Florida to face Hamilton County (8-4) Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m. The Trojans beat the Valiants in their first meeting on March 6, 9-5.
