HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (7-6, 1-3 GIAA District 3-AAA) got back in the win column with an 82-51 rout of the Tiftarea Panthers (1-8, 0-4) Tuesday night.
After a run of three consecutive games the first week of January, an ugly 60-23 loss at Deerfield-Windsor and a one-point loss at Terrell Academy last Friday, the Valiants bounced back with crisp ball movement, accurate shooting and rugged defense.
“I thought we played pretty good tonight,” Valwood head coach Joel Stites said after the game. “We lost by one on Friday night and our guys were a little salty, and they played like it. I liked that. They’re back in the fight. I thought we shared the ball pretty well tonight. We had really good balance in our scoring. I thought we played pretty sound defense.”
Tuesday’s game got chippy between the rival schools as six technical fouls were handed out. Trash talk and several shoves were exchanged, players on both sides showed their displeasure with foul calls or lack thereof as game officials tried to regain control of the action.
“I didn’t like all the techs. I thought that could’ve been managed a little bit tighter,” Stites said. “We’re not a bunch of sissies and we’re not taught to be. A couple of times, we run in and grab a guy to get him out of there and we get popped for a tech. Listen, we’re taught to go in and get our guy and get him out.
“It’s one of those deals where sometimes games get a little crazy for everyone and we understand that, but we’re not gonna just get punched in the mouth and walk away. We’re gonna stand there and be tough and be physical. We’re trying to build a new brand of Valwood. We’re gonna be tough and stand in there and play as hard as we can and we’re gonna try to do it the right way, of course.”
Playing without starting point guard Felton Foster, the Valiants got to see more playmaking from junior combo guard James Clarkson.
The 6-1 guard made several impressive passes off of dribble drives, with sharpshooting freshman Jack Morris as the prime beneficiary.
Morris finished with 21 points to lead the Valiants, knocking down five 3-pointers – four of which coming in a 14-point first half that saw him hit off of a corner-to-corner, one-handed whip pass from Clarkson.
Looking to get his teammates involved in the first half, Clarkson started looking for his own shot in the second half as he scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter and with the Valiants up 28 heading into the fourth, Clarkson earned an early rest the remainder of the night.
“James has been our guy this year, but he’s struggled. He’s been in a slump,” Stites said of Clarkson. “I think he was probably pushing 10 assists tonight. He hit Jack Morris for a bunch of threes, he shared the ball and then the points came to him after that, so we really like seeing that.
“We wanted him to step up as a little bit more of a leader tonight and we thought he did a good job of that. Jack Morris is knocking shots down. We had a bunch of guys score tonight, so if we can continue to share the ball, move it and execute our offense, good things can happen.”
In addition to Morris and Clarkson, the Valiants also got double-digit efforts from freshman Richard Hunter and senior forward Bowen Patrick.
Hunter knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points on the night while Patrick was effective around the basket with 10 points and came away with several key rebounds to finish off defensive possessions.
Raj Singh scored 10 of his 17 points in the third quarter to lead Tiftarea. Tucker Hall added 10 points as the Panthers lost their fourth straight game.
The Valiants jumped out to a 13-0 lead at the outset and pushed the lead to 23 on a 3 from Morris to make it 27-4 in the first quarter.
Back-to-back treys by Hunter gave the Valiants their largest lead of the first half at 35-9 with 4:04 left before halftime. The Panthers battled to cut into the deficit as the Valiants led 44-20 at the half.
The Valiants led by as many as 37 points in the game as freshman point guard Cort Kurrie connected on a floater before poking the ball away from a Panther and going all the way in to score to make it 74-37 near the midway point of the fourth quarter.
With another back-to-back this week, Stites relishes the opportunity that lay ahead for his young team.
In his first year at Valwood, Stites has already seen peaks and valleys as the Valiants rushed out to a 5-0 start before dropping six of their next seven games.
With Tuesday’s win, Stites welcomes more games to come — viewing them as learning opportunities more than anything else.
“Well, that’s basketball,” Stites said of the team’s rough start to January. “We’re young. Shoot, half the game, we had four freshmen on the court tonight – all at once a couple times. We need to play basketball. We’re not really worried about too many games or anything like that. We’ve just got to play as many games as we can.
“I think a game is better than any practice. We’ve got two more on Thursday and Friday and we’re gonna go play basketball and the more we play, I think the more battle-tested we’ll be, the higher IQs we’ll have. We’re just going to play together as a team and learn from each other and learn from our wins and our losses.”
Tiftarea girls 67, Valwood girls 28
The Valwood girls (3-7, 0-4 District) couldn’t overcome a hot start by Tiftarea (7-2, 2-2), falling 67-28 in the opener Tuesday.
The Valiants fell behind 35-10 in the second quarter but never made any headway on the scoreboard as a spurt to end the half took them into the locker room down 37-16.
Out of the break, the Panthers put their paws on the neck of the Valiants with a 26-7 third quarter to take a 63-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Valiants outscored the Panthers 5-4 in the fourth as Bella Shaw knocked down a baseline jumper and Lacy Ann McLeod split a pair of free throws to open the quarter. Off of a layup by Tiftarea’s Hannah Grace Murphy, Valwood scored on a nice pass from Madison Shapiro to Lizzy Eager for the team’s final basket with 2:24 remaining in the game.
Tiftarea placed three players in double figures, led by 14 points from Elli Bryan. Livi Mullis added 13 points and Isabel Fernandez had 12 points in the win.
Junior Caylee Collins scored eight points to lead Valwood in the loss.
UP NEXT
The Valwood girls play at Open Bible Thursday while the boys play at Southwest Georgia Academy Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by a rematch against rival Southland Friday night.
The girls tip off at 6:30 p.m. Friday while the boys begin at 7:45 p.m. in Dawson.
