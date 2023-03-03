VALDOSTA – From parks and rec to college athlete – Valdosta High senior outside hitter Mason Holtzclaw’s journey in volleyball is taking her to the next level.
Holtzclaw signed her college letter of intent to attend Brenau University of the NAIA Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s really exciting,” Holtzclaw said. “I’m definitely a little scared, but everybody is. It’s just...I’m gonna be free, I guess. I don’t know. It’s just really exciting.
“I started playing volleyball in about seventh grade and right away, it kind of just clicked for me. I felt like I was supposed to be there and it was a good experience whenever I first started playing. It obviously got tougher when I was in high school but it was always fun.”
Holtzclaw entered the VHS volleyball program when she transferred to Valdosta Middle School as an eighth grader. She began playing volleyball at the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority before joining the Wildcats.
As VHS head volleyball coach Anna McCall points out, Holtzclaw became a contributor immediately.
“She is one of very few players who made the varsity team as a freshman,” McCall said. “She was not a starter that year, but practiced with the team and got her feet wet at the varsity level. She came in much stronger her sophomore year and ended the season second highest on the team in kills.”
During her junior and senior seasons, Holtzclaw emerged as not only a starter and major contributor, but one of the top offensive players in the region.
Holtzclaw was named Best Offensive Player as a junior and senior. Determined to improve, Holtzclaw went from recording 14 kills as a freshman to 246 as a senior.
One of Valdosta’s team captains as a senior, Holtzclaw earned a First Team All-Region 1-AAAAAAA selection this past season. She also ranked 35th in the state in service aces, No. 2 for aces in Class AAAAAAA and 32nd in kills. She went on to lead the region in aces and finish fourth in total kills.
For her career, Holtzclaw finished with 254 aces – 97 coming in her senior year. She also recorded 536 kills and 500 digs.
In the classroom, Holtzclaw currently holds a 3.72 GPA and will graduate with honors having completed an AP class and 11 honors classes as well as three dual-enrollment classes.
She plans to major in psychology and minor in biology at Brenau with the goal of becoming an occupational therapist.
According to Holtzclaw, the most important lesson she learned from McCall – a Valdosta State Athletic Hall of Famer – is “never let the ball hit the floor without a body.”
“Oh, God,” Holtzclaw shuddered with a nervous smile, thinking of how many times she’s dove for the ball during matches.
While in Orlando playing a summer tournament, Holtzclaw caught the eye of Brenau head volleyball coach Michael Carter.
“I first got a chance to see Mason play in Orlando last summer and there were a couple of things that really stood out to me. First of all, how hard she played. She played really hard through those matches,” Carter said. “I only got to see her play a couple of matches and just how hard she played every single point, whether they were winning or losing, that really stood out.
“The thing that was even more impressive was her interactions with her teammates. Even through the struggles, she did a great job really supporting her teammates and lifting the team up and that’s a couple of things we value at Brenau. We’ve spent the last nine years in my tenure creating a fantastic culture where the kids all love each other. We really value academics first and foremost, but we also value hard work and character and judging by what I saw getting to know Mason through the recruiting process, we feel like we’ve got a good one and I’m looking forward to spending the next four years with her.”
As she has grown up in the sport of volleyball, Holtzclaw has made her fair share of friends among her teammates the last four years.
With graduation a little more than two months away, Holtzclaw revealed what she’ll miss most about being part of the Wildcat family.
“My teammates,” Holtzclaw said. “I’m going to miss them so much. It’s sad.”
