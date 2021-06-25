Valdosta's jobless rate remains unchanged

VALDOSTA — The Azalea City’s jobless rate remained unchanged in May from the previous month.
May’s unemployment rate for Valdosta was 3.9%, the third month in a row at that level, the Georgia Department of Labor said this past week.
In May 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, the city’s jobless rate was 7.8%.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 25% in May. When compared to last May, claims were down by about 86%.
"This is a step in the right direction, but we need to continue to get Georgians back to work,” Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in a statement. “Increasing the amount of people in our labor force is critical for us to continue to improve.”
The labor force decreased in Valdosta by 1,055 and ended the month with 65,093. That number is up 2,063 when compared to May 2020, the GDOL said.
Valdosta finished the month with 62,547 employed residents. That number decreased by 1,014 during the month and is up by 4,434 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Valdosta ended May with 55,500 jobs. That number dropped by 400 from April to May and increased by 3,100 when compared to this time last year, the labor department said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
