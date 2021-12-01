Valdosta's jobless rate hits all-time low

VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate hit an all-time low in October, and a local economist said job growth should continue to improve.
The jobless rate for the four-county area — Lowndes, Lanier, Brooks and Echols — was 2.3%, down one-tenth of a percent from the previous month, a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor said.
That’s less than half of the unemployment rate from a year ago — 4.9%.
"We are continuing to see all-time low unemployment rates across the state along with job growth in all of our statistical areas,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. “The focus now is getting more Georgians into the workforce to fill these critical positions, particularly as we gear up for a strong holiday employment season.”
The labor force increased in Valdosta by 813 and ended the month with 66,067. That number is up 483 when compared to October 2020.
Valdosta finished the month with 64,540 employed residents. That number increased by 849 during the month and is up by 2,194 when compared to the same time a year ago, the statement said.
Valdosta ended October with 57,900 jobs, up by 100 in September and up by 1,700 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 10% in Valdosta in October. When compared to last October, claims were down by about 91%.
“We’re in a good position,” said Cynthia Tori, professor of economics at Valdosta State University.
In 2010, as the country tried to pull out of an economic downturn, unemployment rates fell for the wrong reason: people were dropping out of the labor market, giving up on looking for work, she said.
This time, the jobless rate is dropping because people are being hired at a faster rate than jobs are being generated, Tori said.
Much of the improvement in the jobs scene has been in the hospitality and service sectors, she said, with some service-oriented companies boosting wages in an effort to lure new workers.
Part of the improvement is because the Valdosta area has not had the lockdowns and strict COVID-19 regulations of other regions, Tori said.
The overall improvement in job creation should last into 2022, she said.
At the same time, Tori said the retail sector has not seen the same job situation improvement from pre-COVID-19 times.
“The retail section is hurting,” she said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
