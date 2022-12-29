VALDOSTA — Valdosta’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in November.
The metro area’s unemployment rate in November was 3%, down by three-tenths of a percent from October, a Georgia Department of Labor statement said. The rate in November 2021 was 2.9%.
Metro Valdosta is made up of Lowndes, Lanier, Echols and Berrien counties.
The labor force decreased in Valdosta by 239 and ended the month with 63,028. That number went down by 1,251 when compared to November 2021.
The city finished the month with 61,132 employed residents. That number fell by 74 from October to November and decreased by 1,292 when compared to the same time a year ago, the statement said.
Metro Valdosta ended November with 57,100 jobs. That number increased 400 from October to November and rose by 300 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 11 percent in Valdosta in November. When compared to last November, claims were up by about 70 percent.
"We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in regions throughout Georgia in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
