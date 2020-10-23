Valdosta's jobless rate climbs

VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate went up slightly in September.
The unemployment rate for the metro area — which includes Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier and Echols counties — was 5.5% in September, up 0.3% from the previous month, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor.
In September 2019, Valdosta’s unemployment rate was 3.1%.
The metro area’s labor force increased in September by 769, reaching 63,050 workers. The number is down 539 when compared to a year ago.
“Although we saw some negative metrics in certain (metro areas), a majority of the areas saw increases in jobs, employed residents, and labor force,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
Valdosta ended September with 56,700 jobs, up by 600 from August and up by 400 from September 2019, the statement said.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 24% in Valdosta. When compared to last September, claims were up by about 1,252%.
Georgia is the fifth-slowest state in terms of the workforce’s unemployment claims recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the financial website WalletHub.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
