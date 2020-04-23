VALDOSTA — Valdosta saw an unprecedented spike in unemployment claims during March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government statistics.
The number of unemployment claims in Valdosta’s metro area went up by 967% in March, which directly correlated with the number of temporary lay-offs associated with COVID-19, according to a Georgia Department of Labor statement released early Thursday. When compared to last March, claims were up by about 1,520%.
The Valdosta metro area consists of Brooks, Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties.
“Although we are seeing the effects of COVID-19 throughout the state in spikes in unemployment, we are working very diligently to come up with solutions to get Georgians back to work as soon as it is safe to do so,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
In Valdosta, the unemployment rate increased 0.8 percentage points in March, reaching 4.5%. A year ago, the rate was 3.7%.
Valdosta ended March with 55,900 jobs. That number decreased by 200 from April to March and was down by 400 when compared to this time last year, according to the statement.
The labor force decreased in March by 892 and ended the month with 63,919. That number is down 131 when compared to March of 2019.
Valdosta finished the month with 61,058 employed residents. That number decreased by 1,363 during the month and is down by 646 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 508 active job postings in metro Valdosta for March.
