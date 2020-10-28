Valdosta's Halloween festival postponed

VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta’s Festifall Halloween event has been pushed back a day due to forecasts for bad weather and several of its events have been canceled, a city statement said.
Festifall will now take place as a free drive-thorugh event 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, on Lee Street, Ashlyn Johnson, city spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Forecasters are expecting heavy rain and possible rough wind Thursday from the outer bands of Hurricane Zeta.
Cars can come in from Hill Avenue onto Lee Street and exit onto Central Avenue. Costumes are encouraged and masks are required.
Some of the planned events, such as an inflatable corn maze, a bean bag toss, bowling and lollipop pull have been canceled, Johnson said.
More information, visit www.valdostacity.com or contact the city public information office, (229) 259-3548.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.