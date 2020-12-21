Valdosta's gas prices slide before holiday arrives

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County’s gasoline prices fell in the past week as Christmas approached, bucking state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.09, two cents lower than the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gas price in Lowndes County Monday was $1.95 per gallon at a store in Hahira, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Monday, Valdosta had the fourth highest average gas price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA, outpaced only by Savannah, Hinesville and Brunswick.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.22 per gallon, an increase of six cents over seven days, while Georgia’s average of $2.05 per gallon was up four cents in the same period, the auto club said.
“The recent gas price pump jumps are a bit surprising given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “The increases are likely to be short-lived, especially as holiday road travel is expected to see at least a 25% decline.”
In early Monday market action, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost $2.01, or 4.1% to $47.23 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, declined $1.80 to $50.46 per barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
