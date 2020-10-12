Valdosta's gas prices crawl upward

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices for the Azalea City crept upward last week while they remained frozen in time on national and state levels, according to statistics.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2 — three cents higher than a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city Monday was $1.83 per gallon at a Bemiss Road store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta was tied with Augusta Monday for the fifth-highest gasoline prices out of the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club — higher than Warner Robins, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Atlanta, Athens and Albany but lower than Savannah, Macon, Hinesville and Brunswick.
On the national level, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.19 per gallon, unchanged since seven days earlier, while Georgia's average of $2 per gallon was also unchanged in the same period, AAA said.
“In a typical year, a hurricane season like we’ve experienced this year would have caused gas prices to spike, but 2020 is not a typical year,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Low U.S. gasoline demand has helped contain any impact to gas prices locally and regionally throughout this hurricane season.”
In Monday's market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.17 to $39.43 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.13 to $41.72 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $1.18 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.16 a gallon. November natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
