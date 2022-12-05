VALDOSTA — Valdosta is losing its Bed Bath & Beyond outlet.
The troubled home furnishings chain has put up the “store closing” signs at its Norman Drive location.
Store manager Tom Bragdon said a final store closing date has not been announced. The Valdosta location employs 16 people, he said.
The 21,000-foot store opened in September 2015 at the site of a former Office Depot on an outparcel of the Valdosta Mall.
The store chain, founded in 1971 in Springfield, N.J., announced in August it planned to close 150 underperforming stores and cut 20% of its work force. This was on top of a previous announcement at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that Bed Bath & Beyond would close 200 stores in two years.
The chain now has 953 stores in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
