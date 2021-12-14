Valdosta Young Professionals donates to LAMP

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Young Professionals group, presented by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Georgia Power, held its December networking event at Georgia Beer Company.
Guests of the event were asked to bring donations for the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, also known as LAMP, 714 Charlton St., members said in a statement.
Donation requests included trash bags, paper towels, laundry detergent and baby products.
LAMP is a local homeless shelter that serves eight counties, including Lowndes, Brooks, Echols, Lanier, Cook, Tift, Colquitt and Berrien. It houses men, women and families.
“Right now we are mostly in need of disposable masks, toiletries and socks,” said Deondra McCormick, activities coordinator. “We accept donations between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
For more information on donating to LAMP, contact McCormick, (229) 245-7157.
