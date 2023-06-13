The Valdosta YMCA had two athletes compete in Xcel Nationals Gymnastics Championships June 10, 2023 at Spooky Nook Sports, Manheim, PA.
This prestigious competition determines the best Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Sapphire gymnast in each event and the all-around in each age group in the country. There were athletes from all fifty states in attendance.
Julianna Phillips competed in Xcel Gold.
9.475 vault — 4th place
9.40 bars — 7th place
8.55 beam — 14th place
9.50 floor — 5th place
36.975 — 8th all-around
Anabella McCrary competed in Xcel Platinum and is the reigning National Champion in the 11 & under age group.
Vault — 9.35 — 1st place
Bars, 9.75 — 1st place
beam, 9.525 — 2nd place
Floor 9.55 — 3rd place
All around 38.175- 1st place
We are so proud of these young ladies and their accomplishments. Gymnastics is such a beautiful sport. This sport teaches many life skills: persistence, dedication, commitment, strength, power, grace, flexibility.and setting and achieving goals.
