Valdosta women's shelter relocates to historic district

VALDOSTA – The Meeting Place II Women's Transitional Center is in a new location.
The women's shelter has moved from North Toombs Street to 400 Central Place where it has the capacity to house eight clients, more than the nonprofit could at its previous location, said Lisa Straughter, founder.
"I'm ecstatic because it's a miracle," Straughter said.
The Meeting Place II was on North Toombs Street for nearly two years.
Its new home on Central Place is currently undergoing maintenance and will be utilized only as a residential space, she said. Supportive services such as a nutritional program and a substance abuse program will be provided at the nonprofit's headquarters, 2303 Bemiss Road. Clients are currently being accepted at the headquarters.
An anonymous sponsor helped the Meeting Place II relocate, Straughter said.
"We definitely want to thank our sponsor for making this happen," she said. "We want to say thank you to her for giving us this gift, the gift of love."
The new women's shelter needs plumbing, a stove, painting, electrical work and roof repair, Straughter said, adding assistance is being accepted to meet these needs.
Call (229) 262-2308 for more information.
