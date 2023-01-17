VALDOSTA — When Theodora “Theda” Gandy was born, Warren G. Harding had just been elected president, America’s first commercially licensed radio station — KDKA in Pittsburgh — went on the air, American women were gaining the right to vote and gasoline cost 25 cents a gallon.
Gandy — born Jan. 13, 1920 — turned 103 years old Friday.
Having lived through 18 presidents, six manned moon landings and a world war, Gandy — now a resident of the Langdale Place retirement facility in Valdosta — said the secret to long life is positivity.
“Just live another day,” she said.
She was born in Tunnel Springs, Ala., the second of four children of Thomas and Dora Nettles, said her daughter Suzanne.
As a child, Theda’s playmates included future “In Cold Blood” author Truman Capote and Harper Lee, who would one day write “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Suzanne said.
She earned a bachelor of science degree from Berry College and studied at Auburn University and the University of Illinois.
During World War II, from 1943-44, she worked as a chemical analyst for the government in New York, inspecting food destined for soldiers’ rations. “Living in New York City was a big thing for an Alabama girl,” her daughter said.
She married Tomas W. Gandy, another Berry College alumni, in 1945.
From 1946-50, she taught at elementary and high schools in Alabama.
The Gandys came to Valdosta in 1971, when he became Valdosta State College’s director of public services and served as interim dean of the School of Education, retiring in 1986. He passed away in 2006.
Theda spent many years contributing to civic causes, working with the Valdosta State College Woman’s Club, including two years as its president, the American Association of University Women, the United Way, the League of Women Voters and served as a Girl Scout leader.
She also worked as secretary for the First United Methodist Church in Valdosta, which she still attends “when I can.”
Suzanne Gandy, 66, lives in Maine and was unable to visit her mother in person Friday for her birthday, but spoke to Theda via Zoom video, with a Langdale Place employee using a smartphone so mother and daughter could see each other.
Theda has lived at Langdale Place for a year and a half and enjoys spending time with her friends, listening to live music performances at the retirement facility and watching the Netflix series “Virgin River.”
“I haven’t missed an episode,” she said.
