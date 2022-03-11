Valdosta woman dies in Irwin County crash

OCILLA — A Valdosta woman was killed in an auto accident Friday in Irwin County.
At 7:12 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on Old Whitley Road at the intersection with VoTech Drive, the patrol said in a statement.
A semi pulling a trailer was heading east on Old Whitley Road approaching the intersection; a car was heading south on VoTech Drive toward the same intersection, the statement said.
The driver of the semi failed to stop for a stop sign and went into the intersection, and the car hit the driver’s side of the trailer being pulled, the patrol said.
The driver of the car — April Lynn Pinder, 33, of Valdosta — suffered fatal injuries, the statement said.
The investigation is continuing.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
