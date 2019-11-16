Valdosta woman celebrates 100th birthday

VALDOSTA – Estee Bacon Hill recently celebrated her 100th birthday.
The event was held at Macedonia First Baptist Church, the oldest black church of Valdosta.
Estee Bacon Hill is the oldest church member and is also the great-granddaughter of its founder, the Rev. Charles Anderson, church members said.
Hill was born Oct. 13, 1919, in her family home on Oliver Street. As the third child of Oliver and Estella Bacon, she was diagnosed with polio at the age of 1. With treatment, she was able to walk by the age of 8 and attended Magnolia Elementary School, church members said.
"Raised during segregation, Mrs. Hill found it hard to adjust and understand why there had to be separation of all aspects of life such as colored-only water fountains," church members said. "However, she persevered and became a baby-sitter for Dr. Retterbush, baby-sitting Mark and David."
She completed her GED later in life. Hill was eventually employed as the first black domestic engineer at Moody Air Force Base, church members said. Other accomplishments include opening her own restaurant in Valdosta, the Busy Bee, located on the corner of West and Adair streets.
Hill spends her time now visiting with her daughter, Cherry Rideway, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also remains committed to continuing the legacy of her great-grandfather, Rev. Charles Anderson, who had been a slave, to spread the love of Jesus Christ, church members said.
When asked for her reflections on the significance of her milestone, she said, “I am so happy and thankful that God has allowed me to live long enough to see the changes in the world, especially the election of the first African American President, Barack Obama.”
"She credits her longevity to God’s grace and love and a chance to work in building up His Kingdom through support of her church family at Macedonia First Baptist Church, located at 715 JL Lomax Drive, where Eddie Williams is pastor," church members said.
