TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The rain started just after the honor guard placed William Wood's casket atop a bier under a pavilion shelter in the cemetery.
The blistering heat was cooling off as a crowd of about 100 people gathered Monday afternoon as the Tifton native and former Valdosta resident was laid to rest in the Tallahassee National Cemetery 79 years after he died.
Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. William O. Wood perished Aug. 1, 1943, during World War II. A tailgunner, he died when the bomber he was flying in crashed during a raid on oil fields in Romania.
His remains lay buried in the “unknowns” section of a military cemetery in Europe before the Army finally identified him through DNA testing earlier this year.
Many of those attending Wood's funeral Monday were veterans from around the tri-state area and their families. Among these was Stephan Blanton, commander of the American Legion Post 13 in Wood's one-time hometown, Valdosta.
Joseph Ashcroft, a bagpiper representing the Tallahassee Fire Department, played “The Last Post,” and the honor guard — from Ft. Stewart, Ga. — fired four volleys into the air as the downpour continued.
Major Michael Hornback, chaplain of the Florida Army National Guard, said Wood was “the epitome of what it means to be a service member.”
“In the Bible, one of the highest ideals ... is self-sacrifice,” he said.
Rep. Neal Dunn, an Army veteran, presented two medals for Wood to his oldest relative, nephew Fred Barton, 82, of Chiefland, Fla.
One was the Purple Heart, reserved for those who have shed blood for their country. The other was the Distinguished Flying Cross, which Dunn said was second only to the Medal of Honor in the hierarchy of American military honors.
“My heroes have always been soldiers,” the congressman said.
Barton also accepted an American flag and a flag of the state of Florida on behalf of Wood.
Those gathered stood as the bagpiper performed the ancient hymn “Amazing Grace” and a benediction was held.
Then, as the service wound down, the sun finally peeked out from behind the clouds.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
