VALDOSTA – The city has waived disconnection for water utilities due to COVID-19 concerns.
Mark Barber, Valdosta city manager, said the city will weigh extending the policy every seven days while the coronavirus pandemic continues.
"One of the major concerns and major precautions is washing your hands thoroughly, and so we felt that because somebody couldn't pay their water bill that they still need that service to protect themselves and the community as well," Barber said.
