VALDOSTA – Chief Master Sgt. Frederick Bates of Valdosta has been awarded two tickets to Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles.
Micah Parsons, linebacker and defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, tweeted Jan. 27:
“Chief Master Sergeant Frederick Bates served over 32 years in the @usairforce! I'm happy to send him two tickets to #SuperBowlLVI with help from @USAA and @AMVETSHQ #SaluteToService #USAApartner.”
Parsons teamed up with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner and American Veterans to award a military member a trip to the Super Bowl along with one guest. USAA will be coordinating a similar effort with other players around the league, officials said in a statement.
“With over three decades of military service to his name, Chief Master Sgt. Frederick Bates is someone our country owes a debt of gratitude to,” Parsons said. “I am honored to team up with USAA and AMVETS to provide a trip to the Super Bowl to recognize Chief Bates’ honorable military career and am looking forward to meeting this Cowboys fan in Los Angeles.”
During his 32 years of military service, Bates was stationed on assignments across the United States and overseas in Korea. Bates rose through the ranks of the Air Force, ultimately rising to the rank of chief master sergeant.
Among numerous awards and decorations, Bates notably earned the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters. After retiring from military service, he attended The Golf Academy, earning a degree in golf course operations and management.
He is the manager of the golf course at Moody Air Force Base. He resides in Valdosta and is a Dallas Cowboys fan.
“I was really excited when I first heard the news. I’m a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and football fan,” Bates said. “This is a once in a lifetime experience that I can share with my close friend that is also a big football fan.”
Bates said as a veteran and someone who works to ensure veterans receive what they need, it is an inspiration to witness organizations such as USAA and the NFL giveback to help veterans in multiple ways. Parsons is scheduled to meet with Bates and other military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend at the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience.
USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge is open only to current military, veterans and their families, and features NFL players, coaches, personalities and legends, organizers said.
