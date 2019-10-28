Valdosta veteran part of Vietnam presentation

EDITOR'S NOTE: Air Force’s 492d Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Hurlburt Field, Fla. submitted this story that includes a veteran from Valdosta: Lt. Col. John Gunn, retired — about Vietnam War predecessors to some of Air Commandos coming to see and pass wisdom on to their modern counterparts. They were participants in “Operation Waterpump”, a recently declassified mission where a group of Hmong people were trained by U.S. agents to fly T-28 military aircraft in support of the Vietnam War.
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — Air Force Special Operations School hosted two Vietnam-era U.S. pilots, two Hmong pilots and Dr. Chia Youyee Vang, University of Wisconson-Milwuakee professor and author of “Fly Until You Die,” recently during the latest USAFSOS Presents event.
Vang’s book focuses on the true events of “Operation Waterpump” in Laos and Vietnam, where a group of Hmong people were trained by U.S. agents to fly T-28 military aircraft in support of the Vietnam War. The effort is not a far cry from the mission today of the 6th Special Operations Squadron combat aviation advisors. The visiting veteran pilots — U.S. trainers: Tim McKeown and Lt. Col. John Gunn, retired, Hmong pilots: Ya Lee and Yia Kha — were participants in the operation.
“Operation Waterpump” is part of (Air Force Special Operations Command’s) history in general, and part of the 6 SOS and combat aviation advisors’ (history), specifically as a precursor of guys doing air advising before it was called air advising,” said Michael Grub, USAFSOS dean of academics.
Included in the event was a panel where Vang and the pilots spoke on stories from the book to pass lessons on to the Air Commandos who carry on the mantel of their mission.
“It wasn’t just about me telling (the Hmong pilots’) stories, but (USAFSOS) were interested in hearing from them, too,” Vang said. “I think that’s a big motivating factor to come down here.”
During the panel, Vang and the pilots passed advice to current CAAs. While current CAAs undergo much more training to prepare for the specific situations of air advising than those of “Operation Waterpump” had, the panel focused on remembering that, in the air advising business, people are working with other people, not just projects.
“A key part is about the human component,” Vang said. “(CAAs) are putting their lives at risk, going out to the field, but you’re also bringing an important impression on people: that you’re there to help.”
This visit was also an opportunity for the Hmong pilots to see how their work has affected current operations.
“Something we could give back to them is to say, ‘thank you for what you did, and look at what your hard work accomplished,'” Grub said. “In this business, you do a lot of things, but you never see what the fruits of your labor are. To me this was a neat way to close the chapter on that part of their lives, and say ‘hey, this is the rest of the story.'”
The idea to invite Vang and the pilots came from Major Daniel Jackson, a CAA with the 6 SOS.
“Dan came to me and said, ‘hey, this looks really cool. I think this would be neat to bring these guys down, and let our community of combat aviation advisors have a little bit of a taste of their past,'” Grub said.
The visit carried history and meaning for all parties involved.
“This is a very important visit for our group,” Vang said. “I think it’s homecoming for the two American instructors, but then it’s also a full circle for me to think about how these guys’ lives were touched over there. Being here at this particular place, I think it’s very meaningful.”
