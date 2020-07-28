VALDOSTA – The veterans affairs outpatient clinic is relocating next month, according to a statement from the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.
The Valdosta VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic – now located on North Patterson Street – will move to 348 Enterprise Drive, Suite B, and opens Aug. 4, the statement read.
“We are excited to provide a new and improved facility to veterans in Lowndes County and surrounding communities,” Thomas Wisnieski, director of the veterans health system, said in the statement. “Our efforts continue throughout our system to modernize VA facilities in order to meet veterans needs.”
The new facility has 13,165 square feet and includes primary care, mental health, specimen collection and telehealth services, the statement read.
The relocation begins July 31. Veterans who have questions or concerns will still be able to call the clinic, (229) 293-0132, on July 31 and Aug. 3. The number will remain the same for the new clinic, according to the statement.
Anyone with a medical emergency is urged to call 911 or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center, (1-877) 741-3400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.