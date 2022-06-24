VALDOSTA – Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8% in May, up four-tenths of a percent during the month, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday.
A year ago, the rate was 4.2%.
“Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties, and metropolitan service areas, job postings continue to outpace those gains placing strain on employers to find talent for open positions,” Butler said in a statement. “Many areas across our state are experiencing difficulty in filling many of the seasonal, temporary jobs normally filled with summer workers, due to the opportunities in full-time employment.”
The labor force increased in Valdosta by 151 and ended the month with 63,834. That number is down 302 when compared to May 2021, state labor officials said in a statement.
Valdosta finished the month with 62,039 employed residents. That number decreased by 106 during the month and is up by 584 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Valdosta ended May with 56,100 jobs. That number decreased by 100 from April to May and is up by 800 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 25% in Valdosta in May. When compared to last May, claims were down by about 89%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 570 active job postings in Valdosta for May.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.
