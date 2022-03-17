VALDOSTA — Unemployment claims in the Azalea City jumped in January while the unemployment rate increased, according to state statistics released Thursday.
In January, Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate rose four-tenths of a percent to 3.3%, the first increase since November, according to a Georgia Department of Labor statement.
A year ago, the jobless rate for the metro area — Lowndes, Lanier, Brooks and Echols counties — was 5.1%.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 58% in Valdosta in January. When compared to last January, claims were down by about 86%, the statement said.
The labor force increased in Valdosta by 298 and ended the month with 64,309. That number is down 1,475 when compared to January 2021, the labor department said.
Valdosta finished the month with 62,169 employed residents. That number increased by 26 during the month and is down by 251 when compared to the same time a year ago, the statement said.
Valdosta ended January with 55,800 jobs. That number decreased by 700 from December to January and is up by 700 when compared to this time last year.
"Even though we continue to see Georgia's workforce be successfully employed in record-breaking numbers, there is still much more work to do as we continue to see hundreds of thousands of jobs needed to be filled,” state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.