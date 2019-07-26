Valdosta unemployment rate rises

VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta's unemployment rate rose in June, according to state officials this week.
The city's unemployment rate increased in June by 0.7 percentage points to settle at 4 percent, according to a Georgia Department of Labor statement. A year ago, the rate was 4.6 percent.
Valdosta dipped down in monthly numbers, including jobs, labor force and employed residents, according to preliminary statistics across the four-county metro area, the statement said.
The area's labor force decreased in June by 204 to 64,463. That number is up by 86 from the total of June 2018, according to the labor department.
Jobs decreased for Valdosta during the month by 300, coming in at 57,200. When compared to the same time last year, Valdosta gained 1,500 jobs, the statement said.
Valdosta ended June with 61,906 employed residents, a monthly decrease of 599, though it was up by 498 more than the June 2018 total, the labor department said.
The number of unemployment claims went up in June by about 25 percent and were down by about 1 percent from the same period last year.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta posted strong annual numbers in June.“June was a very strong month for Georgia,” Butler said. “A number of local communities set records as the state added more than 20,000 jobs. Plus, we continued to add to our labor force and see the number of unemployment claims fall. Our local communities continue to prosper.”
Metro Valdosta includes Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
